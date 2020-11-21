Police investigating afternoon shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident.

It happened near the 700 block of West Market Street. Officials were on scene Saturday afternoon, around 12:30 pm.

When crews arrived, officers say there was physical evidence that showed a shooting happened.

No injures were reported, no arrests have been made, and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington Police Department dispatch at 309-820-8888. If you would like to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers at 309-828-1111.