Police investigating after teen shot in leg

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.

It happened around 2:20 a.m., near the 1900 block of Southwood Drive. Officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital after police administered first aid.

Police say the teen was outside of a home, when a vehicle pulled up, someone got out, fired at him, and took off in a white SUV.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating this shooting.

They ask that anyone with video or information, contact them at 217-351-4545 or through Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.