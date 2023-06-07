CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on Providence Circle early Tuesday morning.

Department officials said officers were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. to Providence, a street located near the intersection of Bradley and McKinley Avenues. They were advised of an armed person in the area and as they approached, officials said the officers heard gunshots.

Officials added that the officers saw two cars fleeing the area, one of which crashed at the intersection of Beardsley Avenue and James Street. The occupants of that car subsequently abandoned the car and fled.

This incident happened just two weeks after a shooting that also happened on Providence Circle. A fight on May 24 led to shots being fired and one person being hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Officials said that no one has been arrested in connection to Wednesday’s shooting incident and the investigation is ongoing.

No one was hurt and no property damage has been reported.