Police investigating after man shot

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot.

It happened near the area of Main and State streets. Officers responded to a call for shots fired around 9 PM Thursday night. They were told a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital.

Officers say they talked with the victim. He told them he was walking in the street, when he heard shots being fired and was hit.

He told the officers he didn’t see who fired the shots. Police say his condition is serious, but he’s expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information should call Danville Police at 217- 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.