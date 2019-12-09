Police investigating after man shot in leg

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the leg early Sunday morning.

They say it happened around 4:30 a.m. near North Walnut and West Harrison Streets. When police got there, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

The man told officers he heard someone knocking on his door. Then someone kicked his door open and fired shots into the house.

He was taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police or CrimeStoppers.