RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after one man was shot early Tuesday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of Harmon Drive.

Police said a man in his 40’s was shot in the leg. They said it appeared to be non-life threatening. He was taken to Carle Hospital.

They do not have any suspect information, and are asking for anyone with information to contact them or Champaign County Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.