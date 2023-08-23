URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are investigating after a man was assaulted and robbed on campus Tuesday night.

Police officials said the robbery happened at 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street. The victim, who is not a U of I student, reported he was walking when someone hit him from behind with a tree branch.

The victim said there were three men present when he was hit. The offenders stole his backpack and ran away to the south; they left the area aboard an MTD bus.

Officials added that the victim was familiar with one of the offenders and he refused medical attention at the hospital.

Anyone who has information that can help police solve this crime is asked to submit their knowledge to either U of I Police at 217-333-1216 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.