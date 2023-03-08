CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are investigating after a car was stolen near campus on Tuesday.

Officials said the car was stolen around 7:30 p.m. from the area of Sixth and Wright Streets. The victim parked their car on Green, but left it unlocked and running while he picked up a food order from a nearby restaurant. The car was stolen while he was doing so.

Inside the car was a backpack and laptop that was valued at $370.

This car theft is just the latest in a wave of thefts that swept through Illinois and the rest of the country since 2019. The National Insurance Crime Bureau said that Illinois saw thefts jump more than 30% in 2022 compared to 2021, while national vehicle thefts went over 1 million last year, the highest total since 2008.

“We do anticipate throughout the next year these numbers will continue to increase,” said David Glawe, the President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The NICB said a major reason for the increase is because many vehicle owners leave their key fobs in the car, allowing thieves to just get in and take off. Also, vehicles are more attractive to criminals since prices shot up during the pandemic.

Many were certain models of Hyundais and Kias after social media videos, showing how to steal them, went viral. The companies have since put out software updates to prevent the thefts.

The NICB said people should make sure to lock their vehicle and take the key or fob to prevent theft. They further advised people to park in well-lit areas and in a garage, if that’s possible.