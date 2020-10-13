Police investigating after body found in apartment

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a body was found in an apartment Tuesday morning.

The Effingham Daily News reported officers were called to do a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. at Lake Pointe Apartments. When they got there, they found 32-year-old Dylan Gordon dead in one of the apartments.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Tuesday. Toxicology samples were sent to a lab for analysis.

The Effingham Police Department and the Effingham County Coroner’s Office are investigating Gordon’s death.

Officers are asking anyone that has had recent contact with Gordon to call the police department at (217) 347-0774 or the coroner’s office at (217) 342-4651. They are looking specifically for those who had contact with him between Friday, October 9 and Monday.