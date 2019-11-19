Police investigating 10-year-old girl death

Clinton, Ill. (WCIA) — Grief counselors are supporting students in Clinton today after a 10-year-old girl died.

Rosie Osorio was found unresponsive in a home on East Macon St. on Friday. The Dewitt County Coroner pronounced her dead an hour later.

The coroner could not tell us her cause of death, but says there was no foul play involved.

District leaders say their hearts are heavy with grief.

They also asked Paw Print Ministries to bring support dogs to Clinton Elementary and a local community center. Their goal is to help grieving classmates and community members cope with the loss of Osorio.

“The comfort dogs really have a huge impact in situations like this when we go into the schools,” says Paw Print Ministries Director Jennifer Dahn. “When the dog walks in they have so much compassion, and sometimes when the world is crumbling around us, that’s what we need.