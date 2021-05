CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One is hurt after a shooting that happened this afternoon.

The Champaign Police Department is currently on the scene investigating what happened.

They have been near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Fourth Street since 1:15 p.m.

The person hurt was in a vehicle that hit a nearby building and was damaged. There is no word on the condition and if anyone else was hurt.

The road is being blocked off while crews continue to investigate.

This article will be updated.