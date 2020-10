CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A court hearing for a man that turned himself in for a deadly hit-and-run has been rescheduled.

Arraignment for Robert O'Malley was supposed to take place Friday afternoon. Through video, officials were discussing bond when O'Malley suddenly required medical treatment. O'Malley was off-screen as medical professionals came in with equipment to help him. It appeared he passed out. There is no word on his current condition.