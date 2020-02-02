Police investigate woman shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, February 2.

They say it happened around 2:23 a.m. in the 1500 block of Hedge Road. When responders arrived, no victim was found.

At approximately 2:56 a.m., police were told that a 25-year-old female arrived at a local hospital with a single gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.