Police investigate two shootings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating two shootings that happened Thursday afternoon.

The first one happened around 2:15. Officers responded to the intersection of South Country Fair Drive and West Springfield Avenue. Officials said they were called for reports of shots fired. When officers got there, they found several shell casings in the roadway.

Evidence markers indicate shell casings at a shooting near S. Country Fair Drive and W. Springfield Avenue.

Officials said at 2:20 p.m., police were notified that a 23-year-old man had arrived at a Champaign house with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel were called to the house and the victim was taken to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicates an unknown suspect – or suspects- shot from a car and hit the victim, who was in another car. Both cars were driving eastbound on West Springfield Avenue. A nearby business and another car were also hit by gunfire. No one was hurt.

Additionally, around 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of West John Street for reports of a shooting. When they got there, officials said police found a 17-year-old boy outside of a house with a “serious gunshot wound.” Officers started treatment for the teenager until medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate an unknown subject approached the victim and shot him in the street and is believed to have driven away from the scene.

There is no suspect information available for either shooting. Police are still investigating both. Officials said at this time, it is unknown if they are related. Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign Police Department or Crime Stoppers.