Police investigate ‘swatting’ incident

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Sheriff’s Office and the police department are investigating what they believe is a swatting incident.

Around 12:23 p.m., officers received a phone call about someone who had been shot in the 300 block of Wagon Wheel Lane.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to this call to assist our agency.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit responded, cleared the residence, and no one was found inside the home.

Police say that this is a “swatting” incident, where an individual makes a false police report with the intention of luring law enforcement agencies to a particular location.

“Swatting” is punishable as a Class 4 felony under the disorderly conduct statute.