Police investigate string of weekend burglaries

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A string of businesses were broken into in the city over the weekend.

Six places were hit early Saturday morning in different areas across Decatur. The business that was hit the worst was at Bud Conyers Car Dealership.

His shop was broken into, the keys were stolen and seven of his cars were taken off the lot. That is about $60,000 worth.

As of Monday afternoon, the owner said five of the cars had been recovered by police. “I was wondering how I was going to get them back,” he said. “The city’s police have done a heck of a job. They picked up three Saturday morning and one Saturday night and one Sunday night. They’ve done a heck of a job getting five of them recovered.”

The other businesses that were broken into were Boost Mobile, Rural King, Archer’s Alley, Taco Bell and Decatur Jewelry & Pawn.

On Monday, officers said no one had been arrested for this yet.