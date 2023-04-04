SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving a juvenile shooting a weapon at a vehicle.

Police responded to a Shotspotter alert near the intersection of 14th and Pine Streets on March 30 around 4 p.m. Officials said witnesses reported seeing a juvenile fire a weapon at a vehicle and flee into a residence in the 1300 block of E. Pine Street.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence. Police said four handguns were recovered, including:

Polymer 80, .22 caliber, semi-automatic handgun (unserialized)

SCCY, 9mm, semi-automatic handgun (reported stolen from Jacksonville)

Taurus G2C, 9mm, semi-automatic handgun

High Standard, .22 caliber revolver

Officials said an arrest warrant is also being sought for the juvenile suspect in this situation.

Springfield Police said the four firearms recovered in this incident are four of 38 firearms recovered by Springfield officers during March, and a total of 93 so far this year.

Anyone with information concerning criminal activity or illegal firearms is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.