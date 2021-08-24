Police investigate shots fired in neighborhood

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside of a house in Urbana on Monday night. It happened near Ivanhoe Way and Austin Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

Urbana Police, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, and U of I Police responded to the scene. They could not confirm if anyone was hurt.

A neighbor told WCIA they saw a black truck pull up to the house, and then it sounded like fireworks went off. The truck then drove off.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Urbana police or crime stoppers.