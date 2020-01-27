Police investigate shots fired after argument

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for a suspect they said was involved in an altercation on Sunday.

Decatur Police Sergeant Josh Sheets said it happened early Sunday afternoon near West Cerro Gordo and North Van Dyke Streets. A man was taken to the McDonald’s on West Eldorado for food when he got into an argument with the suspect. Sheets said the suspect wanted the man’s friend to move their car. There were two other people in the car. After the argument, the victim got into the car and they drove away.

Later, a car described as a black Volkswagen approached the victims’ car near Cerro Gordo and Van Dyke. Sheets said the suspect, a passenger in the car, got out of the car with a gun and started arguing with the man again.

The victims drove away from the suspect and as they did, they say he was shooting the gun. No one was hurt and the car was not hit. When officers looked around the area, they did find shell casings.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this, call Decatur Police.