DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after they said a bullet hit a house Tuesday night.

Sergeant Adam Jarhaus said it happened at a house near North Monroe and West Sawyer Streets. They were called there in reference to a call of shots fired. When they got there, they found evidence of a bullet being shot into a house. No one was hurt.

Jarhaus said there was no suspect information available at this time.