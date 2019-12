CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police were called to Springfield and Kenwood Avenue for reports of shots fired.

The call went out around 4:10 Friday morning. The Champaign Police Department says after investigating, they could not find evidence of shots being fired.

This comes roughly a week after a 30-year-old man was hurt in a shooting in the same area, as well as a shots fired investigation December 2 as well. No suspects are in custody in the shooting.