CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are still investigating double-shootings that happened Friday night and Saturday morning. The first happened around 9 p.m. Friday. Police were called to the Black Hawk liquor store near Kenwood and Springfield. Two men were shot there. The second happened about five hours later outside a home near Bradley and Harris.

We reached out to area hospitals about what it looks like when they go on lockdown. OSF leaders say they are constantly working on how they respond.