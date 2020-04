DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a call of shots fired.

Sergeant Shawn Guenther said they received the call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. They were investigating in the area of North Monroe Avenue and West Sawyer Street.

Guenther said no one was hurt and they did not find any property damage. They did find shell casings in the area.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Decatur Police or Crimestoppers.