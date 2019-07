DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Police are investigating several shootings. Two happened at the same location near North Griffin and May Streets. A man had bullet holes in the side of his home. No one was hurt.

The third happened at Alexander and Madison Streets. A man and a woman were both shot in the leg. They are expected to be okay, and the fourth shooting was near Clarence and Plum Streets. A 27 year old was shot in the shoulder. If you know anything about these shootings, call police.