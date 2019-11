URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was sent to the hospital after being shot twice. It happened around 3:20 p.m in the 1300 block of Brookstone Court, one block away from Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

Police said the victim was a 23-year-old man who was shot in the torso. They said he was seriously hurt, but is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating. No word on any suspects.