DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a man was hurt after he was shot in the leg Tuesday night.

They say it happened near Fowler and English Streets. The man said he was walking in the area when a car passed by him. He said someone started shooting from the car. The victim started running, but he was hit by a bullet.

The man was taken to the hospital. Officers are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Danville Police or CrimeStoppers.