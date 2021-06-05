Police investigate shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)—Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Police were near 30 block of East Main Street when officers heard gun shots around 2:28 a.m. Officers went to the south alley of the 30 block of East Main Street. They found a 20-year-old male suffering from three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in his left arm and left hip. The victim was sent to a hospital for surgery.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in the alley when a large fight occurred. An unidentified person fired shots in the direction of the victim, striking him three times. There is limited information surrounding a description or identity of the suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Future updates may be provided as they become available.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.