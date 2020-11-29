Police investigate shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West Eureka Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, officers saw several cars leaving the area and found evidence of a shooting.

A 28-year-old man arrived at a hospital. He had been shot in the leg.

Investigators say there was a large gathering inside of a private residence. During the gathering, police say a physical altercation broke out, which led to the shooting.

Investigators are currently processing the crime scene and interviewing possible witnesses.

Any resident or business in the nearby areas with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time. Future updates may be provided as they become available.

If you have information, contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Champaign Police reminds citizens that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for these crimes.