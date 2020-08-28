Police investigate shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) —Decatur Police are investigating a shooting and shots fired call that happened within an hour of each other.

Police say A 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times. This happened Thursday night near College Street and Leafland Avenue at 10:16 p.m. Officers in the area say they heard several gunshot clusters. Police say his condition is serious, but stable.

At 9:23 p.m. officers say they received shots fired calls at the intersection of Division and Union Streets. Two people were in a car when they were shot at. No one was hurt, but the car was damaged.

Police say they do not believe the incidents are related.