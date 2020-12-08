Police investigate sex offender registration compliance

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a system error has them investigating sex offender compliance in their community.

In a news release, Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross said they received complaints of a sex offender not registering their new address. “After a complete investigation, it was learned the offender properly registered with the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office several weeks ago, but the information was not updated in the Illinois Law Enforcement Agencies Data System (LEADS).” Bross explained LEADS is a law enforcement data system that provides information on sex offender registration, missing persons and other areas.

Instead of the information going into LEADS, Bross said it was instead entered into Offender Watch. That program is available though the sheriff’s office’s website.

Now, the Atwood Police Department is spending this week making sure sex offenders in town are in compliance with state regulations.

Bross said residents with concerns are encouraged to call the village to have them investigated.