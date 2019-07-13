Police investigate second shooting in two days

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say one person was shot Friday night. It happened near the corner of Warren and Stuart. They were taken to the hospital, but no word on their condition. Police say they don’t have a suspect at this point.

This is the second shooting in as many days. A 16-year-old was shot Thursday night on East Decatur Street. Police say he made it to a porch and asked for help. He was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

If you have any information on either shooting, contact Decatur police.