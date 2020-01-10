Police investigate second shooting in one day

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old man was shot Thursday night.

They say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday night near East Prairie Street and North 23rd Place. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say no suspects have been arrested at this time.

This is the second shooting to happen in Decatur on Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, a man was taken to the hospital after being shot near N. Water and East Olive Streets. Police say he is in serious condition.