TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of Tolono Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police Troop 7, along with emergency units from Pesotum, Savoy and Tolono responded to the crash around 7:50 a.m. on US Route 45 near County Road 600 North.

ISP said that a vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on County Road 600 North, preparing to turn left to travel northbound on US Route 45. A second vehicle was traveling southbound at the intersection when the first vehicle proceeded to make a left turn, resulting in the second car striking the first vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Champaign County Sheriff, Dustin Heuerman, said that Illinois State Police are leading the investigation.

Traffic was down to one lane until the scene was cleared around 8:30 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.