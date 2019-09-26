Police investigate possible jury tampering

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon police have arrested a man for bribing members of the jury during his DUI case.



Investigators say Christopher Whitley was tried in 2015, and was found guilty this May. But a juror came forward before Whitley’s sentencing and said their decision as a member of the jury was wrong. Whitley’s attorney at the time, Todd Reardon, asked for a new trial, and it was granted.

Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney Joy Wolf was at that hearing.

She suspected something was up. Her office asked police to investigate.

Several jurors admitted to being asked to lie. Only one actually went through with the lie.



Police seized Whitley’s phone and electronics, along with Reardon’s to investigate the bribery. They needed an additional warrant to search Reardon’s phone. Despite Reardon trying to prevent them, cleaning attorney client privilege, that warrant was granted.

The phone was handed over to a third-party agency to look into the phone and give police only what they’ve specifically requested — Reardon’s communications with members of the jury.



Whitley was arrested Thursday morning upon suspicious of jury tampering. A hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon to consider reinstating the jury’s decision to find Whitley guilty.

