Police investigate overnight shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting.

Officers were called to the area of N. Walnut Street and E. Bradley Avenue around 4:22 a.m. Saturday. They found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time. They are requesting nearby residences and businesses that have exterior surveillance camera systems to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com