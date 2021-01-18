Police investigate ‘No White Guilt’ flyers scattered in yards

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Champaign and Urbana are investigating after people woke up this weekend to flyers saying “No White Guilt.”

Over the weekend, neighbors at the MLK subdivision in Champaign and Ellis Drive in Urbana woke up to plastic bags thrown into their yards, weighed down by a rock, with the flyer “No White Guilt” written on it. The flyer also has links to websites that are against “anti-whiteism.”

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin says these acts will not be tolerated. “It’s absolutely unacceptable for this to be happening and unfortunately its not the first time,” Mayor Marlin said.

Similar notes have been thrown last year near East Peoria and in 2019 in Tuscola.

Police are unsure if it is a copy cat or the same group, but they urge the public to call if they have any information.