MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The name of a Decatur man found dead on the steps of a home Sunday night has been released.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day says 36-year old Darrell Boey was found in the 1900-block of North Church Street.

The circumstances regarding his death are under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday evening at the McLean County Coroner’s Office, in Bloomington.

Preliminary results are expected to be available Tuesday morning.