Police investigate homicide

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)—-Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

On July 30th at 10:44 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of North Willis Drive for a report of a shooting. Police say when they got to the scene, officers were led into a private residence where they found a 20-year-old man. He had been shot four times. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he died.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that the offender(s) approached the house from the outside and fired into it several times. Those shots fatally wounded the victim. Police located 19 shell casings in the driveway of the residence.

Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Future updates may be provided as they become available.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.