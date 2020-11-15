Police investigate homicide

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police responded to a homicide at a liquor store Saturday evening.

They were called to JB North on N. Calhoun around 6:38 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found someone down on the ground. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene. Investigators also found evidence of a shooting.

The department does not have any further information at this time, but investigators said they do not believe the public is in danger.

WCIA will update this developing story as more information becomes available.