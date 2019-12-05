Police investigate home invasion

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man in a Halloween mask tried to break into an apartment.

Officers say it happened Tuesday night at an apartment complex near North Portage Place and East Wellington Way. The victim and his girlfriend were leaving his sister’s apartment at the time.

Police say the woman had already left to get into her car. When the man opened the door, the suspect in the Halloween mask was standing there with a gun. The victim shut the door and the suspect started kicking it. The victim then looked out the window and saw a car leaving the parking lot without lights on.

The woman told officers she was also approached by a man with a dark facial covering. She said the man had a gun and tried to get her out of the car. She was able to put the car in reverse and get away.

No one was hurt in either encounter. If anyone has information, call Decatur Police or CrimeStoppers.