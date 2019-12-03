Police investigate false Crisis Nursery collector

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crisis Nursery officials say there is someone claiming to be a part of their organization to collect money.

They say the person was seen going door-to-door to gather funds in the neighborhood near Arcadia Drive. Nursery officials called the police and they are looking into the matter.

This comes as WCIA is hosting Day of Giving drives for the organization across Central Illinois. The Nursery’s executive director says they are only collecting money and other donations at the drive locations in Champaign, Effingham, and Springfield.