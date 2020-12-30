Police investigate evening shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after officials said a teenager was shot in the leg on Tuesday night.

In a news release, officials said police were called to the 1800 block of West John Street around 7:30 p.m. for a report of shots heard. When they got there, officers learned a 19-year-old girl arrived at the hospital by a private car. She had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg, officers said.

Police are asking anyone in the nearby area with exterior surveillance cameras to contact them. Anyone with information is also encouraged to call them at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.