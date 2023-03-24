URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Police are investigating a stabbing early this morning. It happened near East Green Street and Vine Street.
An Illini alert was sent out around 1:30 A.M. Police cleared the scene 20 minutes later.
This is a developing story.
