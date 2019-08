DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting. It happened near West Prairie Avenue and North Edward Street.

Officials say the person who was shot, went to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

Text: DPD333 + info to CRIMES (274637)