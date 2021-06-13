Police investigate early morning homicide

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old Champaign man died in a shooting early Saturday morning in Urbana.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday near West Hill and North Romine streets.

A press release says Urbana Police were busy responding to a separate priority call, so Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies responded on their behalf. Police then found an unresponsive man lying face down in the grass.

Deputies say they discovered the man had been shot. Paramedics were called in and determined he was dead.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Montez L.S. Jones, of Champaign. The coroner says he was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m.

Detectives continue to investigate. They ask anyone with additional information to contact Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-

TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app, which is available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.