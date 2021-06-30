Police investigate early morning burglary

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking people in Paxton to check their security cameras after a home was burglarized early Thursday morning.

It happened at 4:10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, in the 900 block of Jack Street, near John Street.

Chief Coy Cornett says someone found a man inside their home. He says the resident then chased the suspect from their home.

Cornett says the resident soon lost the suspect, who was last seen going southeast from the home.

The suspect was described as a 40-year-old white man with brown curly hair, wearing blue jeans, blue shirt, and a ballcap, according to the chief. Additionally, the suspect has tanned skin.

Officers say nothing was taken during the burglary.

If you have any information about this crime, police ask you to contact Paxton Police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crime Stoppers at 217-784-4173.