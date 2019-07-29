Police investigate discovery of body

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police are investigating the discovery of a dead body. The were called to the 300-block of South State Street, just before 7 am, Monday, for an unresponsive male. Paramedics confirmed the subject was deceased. He was found in a grassy area next to the Royse & Brinkmeyer Apartments.

Officers canvassed the area for any information including residents with possible video surveillance. The victim’s identity, circumstances, time and cause of death are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com