Police investigate discharged firearm incident

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police are investigating a report of a gun at an apartment complex Monday night.

Danville Police Commander Josh Webb said officers responded about 9:15 p.m. Monday night to a report of someone hearing a gunshot in the parking lot of an apartment building at Cambridge Court and Liberty Lane.

“They arrived and no suspects or victims were located,” said Webb.

The police are continuing their investigation into this incident and ask anyone with information to call the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online on their website by clicking this link.