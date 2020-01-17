Police investigate deadly swan shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a swan was found shot to death in rural Franklin.

The Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police say it happened on January 5 near Orleans and Union Baptist Roads. The swan’s owners say it was sitting on the shoreline of the family pond when they left for church. When the owner, who is a retired veterinarian, later returned, he found the swan had been shot in the neck, which paralyzed the bird and caused it to suffocate.

Police are asking for anyone with information to submit a tip online or call Crime Stoppers at 243-7300. Tips can also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text must be “payout.”