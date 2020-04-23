Police investigate deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a Thursday afternoon shooting.

They said it happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Williams. When officers got there, they found evidence of a shooting. A 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Officers are looking at leads, interviewing witnesses and processing other evidence.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call the Decatur Police Department.